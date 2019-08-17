Tiktok exposed for adult-dating scams and fake accounts

TikTok has what one would expect from a social media platform - fun short videos, good looking people, and a means to end one's boredom. Now, add scammers to the list.
According to cybersecurity company Tenable, TikTok is currently rife with three types of scams. In its 50-page report, Tenable states that the number will only increase as TikTok dominates the market further. TikTok currently has over one billion monthly active users.
"Given TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity, it comes as no surprise that scammers would take notice. So far, these scams appear to be in their infancy," says Tenable researcher Satnam Narang, who began the study in March.
The first scam noted by Narang is scammers using fake profiles to trick TikTok users into signing up for adult dating websites or subscribing to fraudulent Snapchat accounts.
Narang reveals that the scammers create TikTok profiles with reportedly stolen videos of women dancing, working out, lounging in bikinis or just doing other normal activities.
These videos often feature suggestive captions to drive users to a separate Snapchat account. Narang notes that the captions include "Waiting in my 18+ Snapchat: (username)" and "Would you come to help me remove
Once interested parties head to the said Snapchat accounts, they will be directed to click on links that direct them to adult sites, an act that makes money for the scammers. The victims will also be asked to pay money via PayPal to gain access to premium Snapchat accounts for more exclusive videos. Another scam involves impersonation, where users pretend to be top TikTok personalities, tricking fans of the said celebrities that they are following a legitimate account. They claim to be the second or back up TikTok accounts of the personalities, often re-posting videos from the celebrity's actual Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok accounts. In the third scam, Narang said that accounts sold followers and "likes" for social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and even TikTok. Cnet reports that TikTok has removed all the accounts mentioned in Narang's report. "TikTok has strict policies safeguarding users against fake, fraudulent or misleading content," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying. "We flag and remove most spam accounts before they can reach users' feeds, and we continuously improve our protections, even as malicious actors work to evade our safeguards."
