Tiktok exposed for adult-dating scams and fake accounts

PHOTO: Facebook/TikTok
Sharmila Nair
The Star/Asia News Network

TikTok has what one would expect from a social media platform - fun short videos, good looking people, and a means to end one's boredom. Now, add scammers to the list.

According to cybersecurity company Tenable, TikTok is currently rife with three types of scams. In its 50-page report, Tenable states that the number will only increase as TikTok dominates the market further. TikTok currently has over one billion monthly active users.

"Given TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity, it comes as no surprise that scammers would take notice. So far, these scams appear to be in their infancy," says Tenable researcher Satnam Narang, who began the study in March.

The first scam noted by Narang is scammers using fake profiles to trick TikTok users into signing up for adult dating websites or subscribing to fraudulent Snapchat accounts.

Narang reveals that the scammers create TikTok profiles with reportedly stolen videos of women dancing, working out, lounging in bikinis or just doing other normal activities.

These videos often feature suggestive captions to drive users to a separate Snapchat account. Narang notes that the captions include "Waiting in my 18+ Snapchat: (username)" and "Would you come to help me remove

my clothes? Go Snapchat: (username)".

Once interested parties head to the said Snapchat accounts, they will be directed to click on links that direct them to adult sites, an act that makes money for the scammers. The victims will also be asked to pay money via PayPal to gain access to premium Snapchat accounts for more exclusive videos.

Another scam involves impersonation, where users pretend to be top TikTok personalities, tricking fans of the said celebrities that they are following a legitimate account. They claim to be the second or back up TikTok accounts of the personalities, often re-posting videos from the celebrity's actual Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok accounts.

In the third scam, Narang said that accounts sold followers and "likes" for social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and even TikTok.

Cnet reports that TikTok has removed all the accounts mentioned in Narang's report.

"TikTok has strict policies safeguarding users against fake, fraudulent or misleading content," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying. "We flag and remove most spam accounts before they can reach users' feeds, and we continuously improve our protections, even as malicious actors work to evade our safeguards."

More about
Digital TikTok

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES