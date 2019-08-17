Tiktok exposed for adult-dating scams and fake accounts

TikTok has what one would expect from a social media platform - fun short videos, good looking people, and a means to end one's boredom. Now, add scammers to the list.

According to cybersecurity company Tenable, TikTok is currently rife with three types of scams. In its 50-page report, Tenable states that the number will only increase as TikTok dominates the market further. TikTok currently has over one billion monthly active users.

"Given TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity, it comes as no surprise that scammers would take notice. So far, these scams appear to be in their infancy," says Tenable researcher Satnam Narang, who began the study in March.

The first scam noted by Narang is scammers using fake profiles to trick TikTok users into signing up for adult dating websites or subscribing to fraudulent Snapchat accounts.

Narang reveals that the scammers create TikTok profiles with reportedly stolen videos of women dancing, working out, lounging in bikinis or just doing other normal activities.