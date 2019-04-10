TikTok introduces reverse-image search tool to find in-video products

Read also

While watching a video clip of Chinese comedian Xiao Shenyang, more videos of the celebrity popped up after clicking a circle icon on the right side of the screen. As Brennan moved the search area over Xiao's pants, similar clothing products popped up and could be bought directly by users.

ByteDance did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday but the description on the app's page said the reverse search function can be used to find other videos of celebrities, or videos of similar-looking pets, based on still images - suggesting that the company is collecting identifiable data from its content that could potentially be used for generating ad revenue.

Chinese TikTok now has in-video search. Search someone's face to find more videos of them. Search in-video products or clothes and buy directly #抖音 pic.twitter.com/RBcIqnOBgN — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) September 23, 2019

The function is only available to selected users on the Chinese version of the app and it is not clear whether Douyin will make it available to the overseas market in the future. It is also unclear whether the platform is scanning videos that Douyin users have tagged as private.

Twitter user @AlvinGrissomII commented under Brennan's Twitter post, "This was predictable, but it still has horrifying implications for privacy".