TikTok, iPhone: all you need to escape Mumbai's slums for 15 seconds

Faiz Khan, a year 12 student from Wadala, Mumbai, joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok a year ago - and thinks his namesake Faisal Shaikh, a TikTok star who had more than 15 million followers before his suspension from the app after a political video went viral, is still its undefeated star.
Chastened by his hero's experience, Khan does not dare make political content. The one time he tried, his account was frozen for a week, so he sticks to making 15-second clips that he calls "sad videos" - lip-synching to heartbreaking songs - that he believes is his niche. "Everyone is going through a break-up these days," says the 18-year-old with a grin.
Since its launch in India, TikTok fever has gripped the nation, from the slums and lanes of cities to small towns and remote villages. The country's more than 200 million monthly users are the biggest market for Chinese company ByteDance, which launched the app in 2017.
But TikTok has had more than one run-in with the Indian government and courts, to the extent that nearly all political expression, including political advertising, is censored on the platform.
Like many of TikTok's Indian users, Khan comes from a humble background - he lives in the Gharib Nawaz slums of Mumbai with his parents and two siblings. His father works as a driver and saves money to give his children an education. But Khan - who bought an iPhone to make "slow-motion videos" after working 14 hours a day as a part-time sales boy during event promotions - keeps busy beyond school. He makes two to three videos a day at one of the popular TikTok chowks, or junctions, across Mumbai - places in the by-lanes of Byculla, Wadala and other neighbourhoods where hordes of TikTok-using teens gather every evening to watch videos and create fresh content. Khan joins them after school, then goes home to brainstorm the next day's content. In a busy Mumbai TikTok junction, swarming with teens, Ayan Sheikh, 18, greets Khan with a question. "How many?" he asks with a smirk. "400,000 … and you?" Khan responds. Sheikh smiles. "700,000 plus." These two young men are discussing their respective followers on TikTok - a currency, of sorts, for these young "influencers". TikTok's primary audience in India are teens and youths in their early twenties, who speak Hindi or some of the myriad regional languages and need freedom from the barriers involved in texting or typing. This is a big part of a reason for the app's popularity in India, despite its censoring of political content; it also appeals to the illiterate, those who are more comfortable and adept communicating with videos as opposed to texting. Film promoters also flock to the app to pay young influencers anything from 3,000 rupees (S$57) and upwards to promote an upcoming song, or a snippet of dialogue from a film. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently marvelled at TikTok's growth, pointing out that it is starting to do well in the United States and has moved past Instagram in India. ByteDance plans to invest another US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in the country over the next three years, having already spent US$100 million on growing its Indian market. In July 2019, a group of five Muslim teens called Team 07 - including Faisal Shaikh, Khan's idol - with a combined following of more than 65 million, uploaded a video protesting a Hindu mob's June lynching of a Muslim man, Tabrez Ansari, in the eastern state of Jharkhand. The video purportedly showed the teens talking about Tabrez's children growing up to seek retribution for their father's murder. "Do not then blame Muslims for becoming terrorists," they reportedly said. There has been an alarming increase in such instances of violence against India's Muslim minority since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the reins in 2014. It was an activist with the right-wing party Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, who filed a police complaint against Team 07. TikTok swiftly banned the video and three of the groups' members - among the biggest stars of the TikTok universe - from its platform. Two among them, including Faisal Shaikh, have reportedly gone underground since. Zee Music, a leading music production house, removed a music video from all platforms featuring Shaikh and other Team 07 members. If I want to make a statement on our culture, it will likely get removed, or flagged - Ayan Sheikh "If I want to make a statement on our culture, it will likely get removed, or flagged," Sheikh says. "[TikTok] takes action on our videos and bans them." Two such videos of Sheikh's were recently removed, while Khan once showed a toy gun in a skit and got frozen out of his account for a week - a long time, particularly when losing likes and screen time is serious business. "I don't want to lose likes, content and time over politics," says Sheikh, who recently made a video depicting Hindu-Muslim unity. "I can't let my ID get banned for one video, nor can I afford a case." TikTok has become increasingly zealous in monitoring such content after its repeated brushes with controversy in India. In April, a state court barred its downloads on Google and Apple app stores in India after it was accused of spreading questionable content, including hate speech and sexually explicit material. The three-week ban cost TikTok 15 million users, according to some accounts. On top of this, the Indian government has been pushing the Chinese-owned company to store the data of Indian users within India, citing security concerns and the need to give Indian law enforcement easier access to the information. But while the likes of Facebook and Google are fighting the government over similar requests, ByteDance - which had been storing date in third-party data centres in the US and Singapore - has complied. The company is not immune to criticism on foreign shores either - recently coming under scrutiny in the US and other countries for allegedly censoring certain China-unfriendly topics, like the Hong Kong protests, and letting Islamic State militants use the app to spread propaganda that includes clips of corpses being carried through streets. TikTok has denied these allegations and said it takes a "localised approach" to monitoring content. "After Tabrez Ansari's lynching, there were a lot of videos, the environment was boiling here too," whispers Khan, who says he joined the app because of Team 07. "If something wrong is happening to our community, we want to show it, but can't. Their profile is still banned, so I stopped all political expression there. We can use Instagram and other mediums." But to many like Khan, it's not just the political content Team 07's videos that appeals - it is the aspirational notion to follow in the footsteps of Faisal Shaikh and other Muslim teens who broke away from financial hardship and became TikTok stars. Sheikh recently was invited to an influencers' party in Mumbai, where attendees were given goodies and a chance to network with their peers. In May, after its ban was lifted, the company ran a weeklong competition that saw it give a daily prize of US$12,500 to three users posting with the hashtag #ReturnOfTikTok. The campaign garnered nearly a billion views. With limited avenues of protest, the app has also become a tool for Muslim teens to demonstrate their allegiance to the country. Patriotic videos, such as those lauding the Indian Army, are especially popular among the group. Sporting identical "slope" haircuts and dyed hair, wearing counterfeit brands, Muslim teens take to TikTok corners every evening to promote themselves. "For some reason, us Miyanbhais [a colloquial term for Muslims] are getting more famous on the platform - Madboy37, Little Danish, Shahrukh, Team 07 are all Miyanbhais," says Abdul Rafique Khan, 18. Rafique is a member of a TikTok collective called Group 37, modelled after Team 07. "We want to be popular, we aren't running after money," he says. Khan, on the other hand, wants to use the platform to become a singing star one day. "Once I get some growth on TikTok, I'll release a song on YouTube." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
