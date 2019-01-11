TikTok, iPhone: all you need to escape Mumbai's slums for 15 seconds

Faiz Khan, a year 12 student from Wadala, Mumbai, joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok a year ago - and thinks his namesake Faisal Shaikh, a TikTok star who had more than 15 million followers before his suspension from the app after a political video went viral, is still its undefeated star.

Chastened by his hero's experience, Khan does not dare make political content. The one time he tried, his account was frozen for a week, so he sticks to making 15-second clips that he calls "sad videos" - lip-synching to heartbreaking songs - that he believes is his niche. "Everyone is going through a break-up these days," says the 18-year-old with a grin.

Since its launch in India, TikTok fever has gripped the nation, from the slums and lanes of cities to small towns and remote villages. The country's more than 200 million monthly users are the biggest market for Chinese company ByteDance, which launched the app in 2017.

But TikTok has had more than one run-in with the Indian government and courts, to the extent that nearly all political expression, including political advertising, is censored on the platform.