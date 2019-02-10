'Tinder tourists': Indonesian sex workers turn to online dating apps

Dewi's phone is constantly buzzing. "Another Tinder match," she says, waving her phone, giggling. Like most people in her twenties, Dewi is no stranger to dating apps.

"I have five dating apps on my phone. Tinder, Badoo, WeChat, Michat, Bigo. But my favourite is Tinder," says the 22-year-old.

Unlike other users, however, she is not there to look for a partner. Not even for a casual hookup. Living on the holiday island of Bali, Dewi means business when she swipes right on the app, trawling for "Tinder tourists".

Dating apps have increasingly become an essential part of the travelling experience, connecting solo travellers seeking casual holiday flings. The demand is such that Tinder has a dedicated feature called "Tinder Passport", which allows travellers to conveniently scout for dates in their chosen holiday destination before they even land in the country.

With over 5 million international tourists visiting Bali every year, dating apps like Tinder bring good business right to Dewi and other sex workers' fingertips.

"I swipe right on everyone," she shrugs. "In the last week alone, I have had 18 clients, all through Tinder," says Dewi. "I charge differently for every client, but typically, it's between 1.5 million to 3 million rupiah (S$150 to S$300) for a short session."

Dewi began moving her business online two years ago, and has not looked back. Before Tinder, she mainly worked out of the island's many nightclubs and bars. But, she says, working conditions were rough.

"Every night, I had to bribe so many people just so that I could wait for potential customers in those nightclubs: the bouncers, security guards, even the people from the villages," she says. "Back then I used to have a pimp, and I had to pay him, too. At the end of the day, I did not get to keep much. But it's not even about the money. I was always scared that the police would catch me on the street and throw me in jail."

In Indonesia, prostitution is deemed illegal, though not specifically addressed in the law. Selling and paying for sex can fall under "crimes against decency and morality", which may carry up to 1 year and 4 months in prison, though this typically applies to procurers.