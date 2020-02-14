Tinder's apocalyptic live adventure coming soon to Indonesia

Dating app Tinder is set to release an interactive video titled Swipe Night in Indonesia in March.

According to a statement received by The Jakarta Post, the video was first released in the United States on Oct 6 last year.

Available on the Tinder app, Swipe Night brings users on a first-person apocalyptic adventure. The interactive video requires them to make choices at key turning points and their decisions will impact their matches when the journey ends.

After finishing each Swipe Night episode, the decisions made in the story will be added to the user's Tinder profile.

The company mentions on its website that the new information will make for plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter.

In Indonesia, Swipe Night will feature three episodes and each will be released on the app every Sunday in March.