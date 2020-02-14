Tinder's apocalyptic live adventure coming soon to Indonesia

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Dating app Tinder is set to release an interactive video titled Swipe Night in Indonesia in March.

According to a statement received by The Jakarta Post, the video was first released in the United States on Oct 6 last year.

Available on the Tinder app, Swipe Night brings users on a first-person apocalyptic adventure. The interactive video requires them to make choices at key turning points and their decisions will impact their matches when the journey ends.

After finishing each Swipe Night episode, the decisions made in the story will be added to the user's Tinder profile.

The company mentions on its website that the new information will make for plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter.

In Indonesia, Swipe Night will feature three episodes and each will be released on the app every Sunday in March. 

MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Man who killed friend in crash took brother's car and fled scene
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Coronavirus: Worship at other churches, mosques to continue
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
Coronavirus: Singapore Government to foot bills of infected patients at public hospitals, except outpatient expenses
Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures

Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak

