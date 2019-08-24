This tiny 'cockroach robot' could be the future of search and rescue when disasters strike

A prototype soft robot, which is about the size of a postage stamp, was developed by a group of researchers from China and the US. Its design was inspired by the capabilities of the hardy cockroach.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Iris Deng
South China Morning Post

Cockroaches are near-indestructible little creatures. These hardy insects have existed since at least 320 million years ago, outliving dinosaurs. A cockroach can also carry loads of up to 900 times its body weight, shrink to a quarter of its height to fit into small crevices and live for a week without its head.

Inspired by the qualities of this humble bug, a group of researchers from China and the United States have created a prototype of a fast-moving and near-indestructible miniature robot, which could potentially replace sniffer dogs in detecting people trapped in rubble after a major earthquake or similar disastrous event.

Researchers from China's Tsinghua University and the University of California, Berkeley, published their study on so-called soft robots in the academic journal Science Robotics last week.

"Although the cockroach is an annoying pest, it has certain interesting features, including the ability to move fast in a narrow space and being hard to squash," said Zhang Min, an assistant professor at Tsinghua University's Graduate School in Shenzhen and one of the study's authors, in an email interview. "These features inspired us to develop a fast-moving and robust soft robot."

Their work on soft robots was conducted under the Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute partnership, an initiative to collaborate with global researchers on fields such as environmental science and new energy technology.

Scientists have long taken inspiration from insects, including cockroaches, for engineering robots. Researchers from UC Berkeley previously developed a palm-sized, roach-like robot - about 20 times the size of the bug - for rescue use in 2017.

By comparison, the new prototype achieved breakthroughs in terms of size and more importantly, the speed and robustness.

The latest robot, which is about the size of a postage stamp and weighs less than one-tenth of a gram, is composed of a flexible piezoelectric thin film and a polymer skeleton with two legs.

Despite its petite frame, this prototype showed the fastest speed among insect-scale robots in a similar weight range, as well as "ultra-robustness", according to Lin Liwei, a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Berkeley who directed the research, in a separate email interview.

It can move as fast as a cockroach with speeds of up to 20 body lengths per second. It also continued to move after it was stepped on by an adult human weighting 60 kilograms, which is about 1 million times heavier than the robot, according to the study.

In 2017, researchers of the PolyPEDAL Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, designed a compressible robot, CRAM, that was about 20 times the size of a real cockroach. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Those features sets up the robot for potential application in disaster relief, a field in which its size, agility and resilience would be invaluable to help detect survivors trapped beneath the rubble in catastrophes, such as major earthquakes.

Earthquakes have caused much devastation in China, a seismically active country with the world's biggest population. For example, about 87,000 people died and more than 370,000 were injured when a magnitude-8 earthquake struck Wenchuan, a county in southwestern China's Sichuan province, in 2008.

"The key innovation is the soft materials and structures used in the robot," Lin said. "If the robot is too soft, it won't be able to move fast. If the robot is too stiff, it can't withstand the force of human weight." The study detailed how the right combination of soft materials and structure enabled the robot to operate efficiently.

While the robot is currently attached to thin cables for power, the researchers are working to integrate a battery and control circuit to get rid of the existing wire in its design, helping expand its use in other applications.

"We want to make the robot carry small sensors, like a gas sensor, to provide it with more functions," said Zhong Junwen, a researcher at UC Berkeley and one of the authors of the study, in a separate email interview. "With such a sensor, the robot can detect harmful gas leakage."

This article was first published in South China Morningn Post.

More about
Digital inventions innovation robots Artificial Intelligence

TRENDING

Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China

LIFESTYLE

8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law

SERVICES