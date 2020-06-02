Toilet paper flies off Hong Kong shelves as online rumours spark panic buying

Toilet paper and dried goods are flying off Hong Kong supermarket shelves as shoppers prepare for the deadly coronavirus by bulk buying while limiting trips to save masks.

But many were disappointed to find rice and sought-after household sanitising items, such as bleach and disinfectant, continued to be in short supply.

Latecomers in search of toilet paper were greeted by empty shelves, after sales were partly spurred by online claims of ­impending shortages, which a major supermarket chain ­dismissed as a "solid rumour".

Most shoppers wore masks, with a cautious few taking the extra step of wearing gloves as they scoured shelves to fill their trolleys.

In Kowloon Bay, hygiene products including tissue paper, wipes, hand soaps and disinfectants were among the bestselling items in two supermarkets. Some shoppers also snapped up kitchen towels.

At Taste supermarket in Kowloon Tong, signs were put up reminding shoppers to limit their purchases of rice, bleach, hand sanitisers and disinfectant to two units each.

But these items were nowhere to be found when a Post reporter visited the busy store on Wednesday afternoon. The four shelves that once stored rice were instead filled with instant noodles, which some shoppers snapped up by the box.

They also targeted canned foods, frozen meat, fish balls, chicken stock, soy sauce and long-life milk.

Housewife Joe Ng, 37, said she was making bulk purchases for her family of six to minimise the need to go out. "We have only two weeks' supply of masks left," Ng said.

There were similar scenes of panic buying at supermarkets in Sai Ying Pun, where rice had sold out in multiple stores included ParknShop, Market Place by Jasons and Wellcome.