With 'tornado beer' and brick-breaking, Chinese villager becomes Twitter sensation

Liu Shichao - known as Hebei Pangzai on the internet - now has over 130,000 followers on Twitter, who are drawn to his beer-drinking clips.
PHOTO: Twitter/Hebei Pangzai
Reuters

ZHENGYUANSI, China - In a short online video, a Chinese man with a round face and a buzz cut pops open a beer cap with a single chopstick.

After a sip, he quickly lifts the bottle to his mouth while giving it a few sharp turns.

A small "tornado" forms in the bottle, and Hebei Pangzai, or"Fatty from Hebei province", as the 34-year-old is known on Twitter, drinks it all in seconds.

Hebei Pangzai's real name is Liu Shichao. The odd-job labourer hails from Zhengyuansi, a nondescript village where everyone knows everyone.

Thanks to the internet, Liu now has over 130,000 followers on Twitter, drawn to his beer-drinking clips. This week, he even had three new American friends visit him in his village.

His claim to fame was an old video of Liu's shared on Twitter in August. It went viral, gaining 12 million views.

In the video, Liu opens a beer bottle with a chopstick, mixes the beer with several other liquors, including baijiu, a potent Chinese liquor made from grain.

He lights the concoction, uses his finger to carry off a bit of the flame to light his cigarette, then drinks the whole thing.

He said he knew something was up when he first got hundreds of new followers on Kuaishou, a short video-sharing platform popular among people in small Chinese cities and the countryside. All of them wrote their comments in English.

After some internet sleuthing, Liu got onto Twitter, which connected him to an audience outside of China.

He declined to say how exactly he logs on to Twitter. While software to circumnavigate China's Great Firewall is not technically banned, it remains a murky legal area.

Liu first got onto Kuaishou in 2016.

"One of the first videos I saw was a brick-breaking video," he said. "Those videos looked fake, and I thought I could do a real one." So he did.

He also started making the drinking videos, and later, cooking videos.

At the peak of his fame on the Chinese internet, he had more than 400,000 Kuaishou followers. When he held live broadcasts, he could earn up to 300 yuan (S$58) on a good day.

As for his current fame, Liu remains sceptical about becoming a career influencer.

"You can't depend on this for a living. This is just for when I have some free time."

More about
Streaming - Music/Video/Content Twitter

TRENDING

Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES