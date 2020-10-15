Tourism Authority of Thailand drops shade online over SMRT's massive train disruption

The stars and planets aligned just for this devastating burn — an inferno, really — that come out of nowhere. We can only pray that SMRT makes a rapid recovery from this shade and the concerning breakdowns that severely crippled train services islandwide yesterday (Oct 14).

Last night saw train services disrupted in parts of the North-South Line, East-West Line and the Circle Line in one of the worst power-related disruptions to hit the MRT network in years. It was a rough time for those caught in evening rush hour. The disruption affected commuters across 36 MRT stations, and the power cut forced stranded passengers to detrain and walk on the tracks.

We doubt that the social media team of Singapore Airlines (SIA) had a premonition about the SMRT train service disruption, so it was coincidental that the airline did a shoutout to Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system earlier the same day.

On Facebook, SIA’s Bangkok team posted about the many beautiful train stations in the Thai city, lauding the design and decor of some iconic ones, including the palace-like Sanam Chai Station.

The Singapore Branch Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand appreciated the feature on their train system — but also hopped on the opportunity for a cheeky jab at the public transport kerfuffle.

“Our trains are running smooth as silk tonight,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand added with a wink on Facebook last night as SMRT were in the middle of getting things fixed. Scorching stuff.

Making the best of it all

The Tourism Authority of Thailand weren’t the only ones having a bit of fun. As frustrating as things got last night, some netizens thought that they might as well have a laugh at the situation, prompting a couple of chuckle-worthy tweets.

Saw this and I gagged HAHHAHA pic.twitter.com/4X7dtOkcQr — lukeee (@ahpek93) October 14, 2020

This my dad takin pictures as he walk out the mrt LOLOL.... its either hes teleporting to another place or he's high 😂 pic.twitter.com/NxXgq3BWij — DEMON HUNT3R👹 (@thiruuu_k) October 14, 2020

Nonetheless, the severe inconvenience to commuters yesterday prompted Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung to quickly issue an apology on Facebook and assurance that SMRT will rectify the issues through the night.

Has been a rough and stressful evening for many commuters. We are sorry for the disruption and all the troubles... Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

