TripAdvisor failing to stop fake reviews: Study

US travel and restaurant website TripAdvisor has failed to do enough to stop fake hotel reviews, British consumer association Which? said in a study published on Friday.

A total of 15 out of 100 top-rated hotels around the world displayed TripAdvisor reviews showing "blatant" signs of being fake, the study found.

TripAdvisor responded that it was committed to ensuring accurate information and catching fraudsters, while Which? added that the website had taken down hundreds of reviews after its investigation.

"TripAdvisor's failure to stop fake reviews and take strong action against hotels that abuse the system risks misleading millions of travellers and potentially ruining their holidays," said Naomi Leach, head of the Which? travel division.