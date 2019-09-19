TripAdvisor snares over a million fake reviews in a year

One million fake reviews have been snared by travel platform TripAdvisor as it steps up its fight to catch out fraudulent posters, the company has announced.

This week, the user-contributed travel review website published its first Review Transparency Report. It contains details about the number of fake and misleading reviews posted on the popular online platform.

TripAdvisor is seen as the go-to hub for many seeking recommendations for hotels, restaurants, bars and other activities during their travels, and businesses know the financial rewards that await if they hit the website's revered top 10 lists.

Many places proudly parade "As recommended in TripAdvisor" stickers, and its signature logo is brandished across hotel and restaurant websites that have achieved a coveted TripAdvisor Top 10 title.