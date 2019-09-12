Trying out a self-driving robotaxi in China, a very 'considerate' ride

Read also

With many still sceptical about how these robotaxi services will work in reality, I jumped at the chance to try out WeRide's brand new RoboTaxi service myself.

In Guangzhou's Huangpu district, there are now dozens of robotaxis covering an area of about 145 sq km from 8am to 10pm.

Arriving in the city on a sunny Tuesday morning, I excitedly ordered my ride from the entrance of Xiangxue International Hotel Apartment to Guangzhou Science Town via an app called WeRide Go, which resembles other ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Didi.

Five minutes later, a blue Nissan electric car with cameras, GPS locating devices and other sensors attached to the top arrived.

Like all so-called self-driving cars currently available, WeRide Go still requires a safety driver behind the wheel to take control of the car in case of an emergency.

The fact that human intervention is sometimes necessary is a roadblock that autonomous driving researchers, looking for a way to completely replace the need for human drivers, are facing worldwide.

Waymo is the only company so far to have secured a full license for testing without a safety driver, although China's AutoX applied to do the same in California this week.

The driver in my robotaxi was not allowed to talk with me as he had to maintain an intense focus on road conditions.