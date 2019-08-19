Turning manure into fuel in rural Cambodia with the biodigester

To help tackle the risks associated with cooking, an Australian social entrepreneur has manufactured a 'biodigester' product that is being used in Cambodia to help improve the livelihoods of poor women in rural areas.

Ben Jeffreys, ATEC Biodigesters CEO, observed the health risks faced by women cooking in rural areas, the most prominent of which is smoke inhalation.

"If I said to you that we could remove all deaths from traffic accidents around the world. Would that be something of interest? The incredible fact is that cooking with wood kills twice as many people as traffic accidents around the world each year. The majority of them are women. So once you know something like this, it is a strong motivation to act and do something towards trying to solve this problem and help people around the world," he said.

To find a solution, Jeffreys has turned towards the one thing that is in abundance in rural Cambodia.