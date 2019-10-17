Twitch streaming: A job harder than it looks

PHOTO: Lysium via Borneo Bulletin
Izah Azahari
Borneo Bulletin/Asia News Network

When people mention Twitch, avid gamers instantly know what it is.

But for those of us who aren't "in-the-know," Twitch is the premier live streaming platform for a majority of the world's best and most popular gamers worldwide, where viewers from all around the globe create amazing communities that help support their favourite content creators. This has resulted in one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative gaming industry.

Brunei's first Twitch partner - Daniel Dean Noorhaizamdin, 33, better known by his handle Lysium - who is also an Education Officer and part-time Twitch streamer, spoke to the Borneo Bulletin about the platform.

Asked how he got into streaming, Daniel Dean said he has always enjoyed playing games at a high level - from being a part of Brunei's best CS 1.6 team to raiding with Oceania's best guilds in World of Warcraft, and having some of the highest regional performance ratios for First Person Shooters such as PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG).

"Having a natural affinity towards performing at a competitive level of gameplay and entertaining made me feel very confident that people would watch my content, so I decided to just jump right into the thick of it and create my very own community," said Daniel Dean.

"If you enjoy playing games, watching people play them and having conversations about them with others with the same types of interests, Twitch is the place to be," he added.

Becoming an official Twitch partner after gaining a majority of his audience from playing the action role-playing game Dauntless, the enthusiastic Lysium said that it has been both a very stressful and enjoyable experience as Twitch requires a streamer to maintain an average of 75 viewers for 25 hours over at least 12 different days.

Once meeting the first requirements, streamers would then have to submit a full application that Twitch must finally approve.

All this is done to ensure that a streamer is worthy of being partnered, said Daniel Dean.

He shared that it takes a lot of dedication, time and effort to build a community from zero to more than 75 viewers, with many Twitch partners having to go through three or four applications over years before they were finally approved.

In some cases, there are streamers with more than an average of 75 viewers whose applications are still rejected.

"To have become a Twitch partner in Southeast Asia, in a country like Brunei (in which Twitch is yet to be a popular platform), while working full-time is definitely something that I am tremendously proud of and I continue to feel blessed every day for having the chance to do what I do online," he added.

As the first and currently only Twitch partner in Brunei, Daniel Dean spoke about the amazing experience thus far. He said it makes him happy to see the occasional Bruneian viewer dropping by his stream, and always getting an astonishing response asking if he's Bruneian.

In terms of streaming perks, he explained that it depends very heavily on the popularity of a streamer, with some of the basic perks being early access to games, allowing viewers to preview games at times weeks before they are publicly available, which allows streamers to gain more viewership, as well as the provision of whitelisting by some companies for streamers in very popular games.

This is to ensure that you do not have to wait in any type of queue to experience any sort of gameplay that others might have to typically wait behind thousands of people for, along with free game keys for streamers as one of the top perks that many partnered streamers can take advantage of.

He noted that one of the biggest benefits of being a Twitch partner is the fact that it allows a streamer to receive revenue directly into his Bruneian bank account, so whatever he earns through the Twitch platform goes directly to his account, unlike platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Gaming that do not allow Bruneians to monetise content on their platforms.

As a Twitch partner, he also faces tough challenges with trying to introduce a variety of games to his community as people tend to gravitate towards streamers based on certain games they play and it is dependent on the streamer to show how entertaining they can be in the hopes of gaining viewers for what the streamer is actually worth, rather than simply basing it on the games they play.

"Another major challenge of being in a region and country in which the Twitch platform is not as popular, together with the fact that I am working full-time, makes every week a very arduous experience of having to plan and schedule streams for my European and North American viewers which sometimes is almost impossible," said Daniel Dean.

There is no simple fix for these issues, he said, adding that he tries his best to persevere and turn his stream on four days a week to entertain those who are supportive.

"As of right now, I am focussing a lot on roleplaying in a game called Grand Theft Auto on a server called NoPixel which is known as the world's most popular FiveM server and in which you play a character that is effectively an actor in a big, never-ending movie. It's trending as it is one of the most-watched games in the world at the moment and I am thoroughly enjoying it as well," Daniel Dean said.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games livestream

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax&#039;s 2019 list of world&#039;s cleanest airline cabins
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in list of world's cleanest airline cabins

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty

SERVICES