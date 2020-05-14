Twitter on iOS now shows Retweets with comments

Apple users can now see what others are saying about them in Retweets.

Twitter rolled out a new feature in its iOS app, where users can click on the Retweet count of a Tweet, to see Retweets with added comments, photos or videos.

These comments will appear nestled under the original Tweet, and can be hidden by clicking on the Retweet count again.

There is a separate column for Retweets without comments, which would just display users that did not add a comment when Retweeting.

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1260294888811347969

"There's more to a conversation than the number of Retweets. So now you can see the Retweets with comments all in one place," it said in a video explaining the new feature.

Previously, tapping on Retweets would only bring up a list of those who had done so, much like Likes.

Twitter did not state when the feature would be rolled out for Android devices or web browsers.