Twitter to shut down inactive accounts starting Dec 12 and free up usernames

If you have not logged in to your Twitter account recently, you'd better do it at least once before Dec 11 or risk losing your account and your username forever.

According to The Verge, Twitter is in the midst of sending emails to accounts whose owners have not logged in in over six months. The email informs them that their accounts may be shut down permanently due to prolonged inactivity.

The article quotes a Twitter spokesperson saying that the clean up is to present "more accurate, credible information people can trust" across the social media platform.

"Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy," the spokesperson reportedly said.

However, Twitter did not specify exactly when these usernames will become available for others to choose as the company stated that the account removal process will take place over a span of months, and not just a single day.

This exercise affects not only those who have left the platform, but also accounts belonging to those who have passed on. According to the article, Twitter is mulling ways to solve this issue.

"We do not currently have a way to memorialise someone's Twitter account once they have passed on, but the team is thinking about ways to do this," the spokesperson added.