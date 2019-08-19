Twitter testing new feature to hide potentially abusive DMs

As part of its ongoing campaign against cyberbullying, Twitter is testing a new feature that hides potentially abusive direct messages (DM).

"Unwanted messages aren't fun. So we're testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind," the company tweeted.

Its automated system would flag these possibly offensive messages, and compile them in a separate file under the existing "Message requests" folder where it stores DMs from people you don't follow on Twitter.

There, users will be prompted whether they want to view "additional messages, including those that may contain offensive content". Users then have the option of deleting these messages.