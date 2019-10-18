Two Indonesian teens diagnosed with mobile gaming addiction

Two teenagers in Bekasi, West Java, are reportedly so addicted to mobile gaming that a local foundation has diagnosed them with a mental health disorder.

According to Marsan, the head of Al Fajar Berseri Tambun Selatan foundation, the two teens, 17-year-olds from South Cikarang and Cibitung, have been undergoing treatment at the foundation for a year.

"This is a real example of extreme mobile phone usage caused by the advancement of mobile games," Marsan told Antara news agency on Thursday.

In their daily lives, the two teenagers are rarely seen engaging in social interaction.