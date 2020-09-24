Two Malaysians charged for international hacking crimes are online game store directors

Two Malaysians charged for participating in an international hacking scandal have turned out to be directors in an online game store operating out of Perak. According to a Reuters report, the duo worked with hackers to target videogame companies in the US, France, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

According to reports, the US Department of Justice has charged Wong Ong Hua (46) and Ling Yang Ching (32) for working with hackers from China to ‘profit from computer intrusions’.

Said hackers allegedly worked with the two Malaysians to ‘steal and launder money’ through and from the videogame industry.

Wong is the founder of an online game shop named SEA Gamer Mall, with Ling acting as its chief product officer. They both serve as directors for the company, which is 13 years old.

SEA Gamer Mall has offices in China, Thailand and Indonesia, selling digital currency for online games like PUBG and Mobile Legends, along with gift cards and prepaid mobile credit.

At this point, the company has placed the duo on leave.

US Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen suggested that Chinese authorities have been negligent to allow such cyber-espionage to happen. “We know the Chinese authorities to be at least as able as the law enforcement authorities here and in likeminded states to enforce laws against computer intrusions," said Rosen. "But they choose not to."

The Attorney-General’s Chambers in Malaysia have agreed to extradite the suspects, who currently remain in custody.