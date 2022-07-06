Ubisoft is shutting down online services for 15 games in September

If you have yet to try out the Multiplayer modes for some of the older Ubisoft games you got in that random bundle deal from several years ago, you might want to give them a go soon. Earlier today, the publisher made a post on its support page announcing that it would be decommissioning online services for 15 more titles on Sept 1.

As the post writes, decommissioning servers for older games would allow Ubisoft "to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles.". It also details the specific services that will be turned off for each of the fifteen titles, as below:

Anno 2070

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Assassin's Creed II

PC, PlayStation 3: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Driver San Francisco

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Rayman Legends

PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5

PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Space Junkies

PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

ZombiU

Wii U: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Naturally, this won't affect your single-player experiences for these games, with the exception of several DLCs, like those for Assassin's Creed 3 (2012) on PC. Speaking of which, do note that the decommissioning only applies to the original releases of the fifteen titles. Remastered versions will not be affected.

