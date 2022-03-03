Ukraine invasion: China's TikTok does delicate dance to keep Brussels, Moscow and Beijing happy

TikTok, the short-video app popular for showing off new dance moves, is now performing a delicate balancing act itself to comply with varying requirements from Brussels, Moscow and Beijing over content related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the challenges of operating a global platform in a divisive world.

In the European Union, TikTok has joined Western social media platforms Facebook, Google and Twitter in blocking Russian state media to curb Russian misinformation campaigns.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), TikTok confirmed to the Post that users in the EU cannot access Russia Today (RT), a Kremlin-controlled broadcaster, and Sputnik, a news outlet targeting international readers, after the EU’s ban on Russian state media.

TikTok has not faced a ban in Russia, but it incurred the wrath of the government by blocking the account of state news outlet RIA Novosti just days before the invasion of Ukraine, removing a video that was posted showing the local leader of a Ukrainian separatist region calling for evacuation. A day later, TikTok restored the account under pressure from Moscow.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, on Monday also demanded TikTok stop recommending military-related content to minors, a move that some read as an attempt by Moscow to censor what is happening in Ukraine.

On Monday, TikTok’s Chinese version Douyin said it had taken down more than 3,500 videos and 12,100 comments related to the Russian aggression, and that it would continue to investigate violations “such as vulgar ridicule, content that makes fun of the war, incitement to hype false information and unfriendly comments”.

Other Chinese social media platforms that answer to Beijing’s internet censors have taken similar steps.

Some have started calling the war in Ukraine the “TikTok war”, as the platform is playing an important role in feeding information and shaping views among users in Russia, Ukraine and EU. But for TikTok itself, the subject is too delicate to address publicly given that China and Russia have strengthened their economic and political ties in recent years.

Facebook and TikTok apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken Feb 27, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

There has been no public statement from TikTok or its parent ByteDance about the situation, a notable difference from US-based global tech firms, including Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Microsoft.

Apple announced it has halted all product sales in Russia while Microsoft said it would not display any RT or Sputnik content on its platforms such as MSN.com, and would hide search results for these sites on Bing.

Russian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Gavrilov called those actions “unacceptable”, Sputnik reported on Tuesday. “Attention should be paid to the absolutely unacceptable behaviour of foreign, especially American, IT giants such as Google and Meta,” he said in a meeting of the Russian Federation Council.

“Hostile propaganda activities are openly conducted on their social platforms, while Russian sources of information are blocked, and massive restrictions on access to domestic media are put in place,” Gavrilov said.

While TikTok has positioned itself as an apolitical platform for people to share fun videos, under the ByteDance’s slogan “inspire creativity, enrich life”, the app has been caught in geopolitical controversies before.

Former US President Donald Trump made a failed attempt to force the sale of its US operations to American buyers, while India has permanently banned the app on national security grounds.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.