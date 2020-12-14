Uncle Roger shocked by yet another British cook's egg fried rice

Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng has won praise for his comments on recipes of egg fried rice by BBC Food host Hersha Patel, British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Recently, Uncle Roger reviewed the recipe of egg fried rice demonstrated by British chef Barbara Kay Lee in a video released on Dec 6.

Recently, Uncle Roger reviewed the recipe of egg fried rice demonstrated by British chef Barbara Kay Lee in a video released on Dec 6. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/KAYS COOKING

Kay began the video by putting a wok on the induction stove and heats the oil. Meanwhile, she started to chop garlic, which took a very long time.

Besides, the shape of the garlic was very uneven, making Uncle Roger impatient and exclaimed, “Even the garlic tried to escape from her!"

Kay started to chop the garlics, which took a very long time. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/KAYS COOKING

Waiting for her chopping the garlic, Uncle Roger sarcastically said: “I think by the time she finished chopping, everybody will have the vaccine for COVID.”

Then, Kay burst the garlic, and even let the garlic burst until it was burnt and turned into a dark brown color.

Uncle Roger remarked, “We would gently brown the garlic until it is fragranted, not cremated.”

Then, Kay put the whole bowl of “raw rice” into the wok and stir-fried it and added pepper and salt to it, while Uncle Roger saw that he said he has been defeated.

Kay put raw rice and stirred it with burnt garlic. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/KAYS COOKING

Uncle Roger looked at the fried rice with burnt garlic, saying “Look at how sad this rice look."

Uncle Roger added, “You don’t need an egg. You need a miracle.”

Later, Uncle Roger found peas being cooked on the stove next to the wok, leaving him devastated that Kay chose to cook the peas but not the rice.

Kay’s son Lee came out to taste his mother’s cooking, while his mother waited for her son’s reaction. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/KAYS COOKING

Finally, the fried rice is served on a plate and, as in Kay’s past videos, Kay’s son Lee came out to taste his mother’s cooking, while his mother waited for her son’s reaction.

After taking a spoonful of fried rice, he said: “You can’t taste the garlic. The rice is a bit crunchy.

Seeing the son’s response, Uncle Roger said, “I think BBC food will hire her soon.”

Uncle Roger’s video has been uploaded in just four days and has been watched by nearly 2.7 million people.

In response to the video, one commented: “She’s Jamie Oliver’s fan and she’s trying her best to make Jamie Oliver a good enough chef by making Anti-Human Fried Rice.”

Another wrote: “You know stuff is terrible when Uncle Roger says ‘I’m sorry children’ without his accent.”