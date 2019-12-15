Urban chat: The 'subtle art' of knowing just enough

"Not my circus, not my monkeys", and all its permutations that blend indifference and exasperation, has been orbiting around me lately. More and more, this utterance is followed by a deliberately narrowed presence on social media.

So I started asking around, and the answers generally held the same sentiment: Thanks to 24/7 digital media and social media, we're forced to know too much about other people, which has led to increased social friction.

A friend said that he was arguing more frequently with his relatives, now that everyone feels free to declare and pontificate lengthily on their political beliefs. Another complained that what was once a mundane post of her photograph in swimwear on a beach might today invite unsolicited preaching from her newly pious peers.

And an old pal moaned that what started out as an intention to support other mothers ended in a horrific tweet containing graphic, personal descriptions of a nursing mom's areola (yes, you read that right).

People bickered, patronized and overshared long before the dawn of the internet; yet around-the-clock social media has indeed provided platforms that help perpetuate these traits.

Before, people had something to say; today, people have to say something to the world. Before the world might have known one or two things about you, if at all; today, as long as you keep a social media presence, the world knows all about you - even if neither you nor the world actually wants it.

The lines between highly private information (family only), somewhat private information (among friends) and public information have blurred - if not erased altogether.

True, you can technically choose who you follow or friend on social media, but in tight-knit Indonesia, where collectivist culture is the norm across the vast archipelago, you don't always have the choice of walking away.

If your puritan aunt, pesky neighbour or patronizing boss' wife suddenly decides to search for and follow you online, the social repercussions could be greater if you don't follow them back, even if you'd rather that they not know about your private life.