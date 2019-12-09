US billionaire Bloomberg pledges $220 million to fight vaping

Read also

Bloomberg denounced the inaction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and said the money would be spent helping at least 20 cities and states ban all flavoured tobacco and e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have been available in the US since 2006 and are sometimes used as an aid to quit smoking traditional tobacco products like cigarettes.

Their use among adolescents has skyrocketed in recent years: some 3.6 million middle and high school students used vaping products in 2018, an increase of 1.5 million in the year before.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that there were now more than 450 possible cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in the US, double the figure reported the previous week.

The CDC cautioned against vaping as officials investigate the precise cause of the deaths. No single substance has been found to be present in all the laboratory samples being examined.