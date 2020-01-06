Users can now schedule tweets through Twitter for web

Twitter users can now tweet more freely and at their own pace with options to schedule tweets, or save drafts of unfinished tweets for later, being rolled out for Twitter's web version.

"Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://twitter.com you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time - all from the Tweet composer!" tweeted the microblogging service.

In a video attached to the tweet, it explained how users could take advantage of the new features.

https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1266081598748925961

To save a draft, when closing a tweet, users instead will have an option to save it as a draft or delete it.

Meanwhile the schedule option appears as a calendar icon at the bottom row of buttons, beside inserting a photo, gif, poll or emoji.

Clicking on it will enable users to set the time the tweet will be posted, with controls down to the exact minute or day in a calendar month.

Tweets can be scheduled up to two years ahead.

The menu also states what time zone the schedule is based on.

The draft feature is already present on Twitter's native app, though there is no indication when the schedule feature would be available on the app.