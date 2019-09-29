Users spam Domino's Pizza Malaysia with police memes after customer service fiasco

PHOTO: Twitter/aniqnazari
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

Users are posting police-related memes and images on the social media platforms of Domino's Pizza Malaysia after one of its branch managers accused a customer of using a glitch in the company's online order system to buy its pizzas at cheaper prices.

The customer posted his harrowing experience on Facebook on Sept 22, saying that he was questioned by three police officers from the commercial crime unit at a Domino's outlet in Tangkak, Johor, for allegedly hacking Domino's ordering system so he could pay less.

The customer claimed he did not hack into the system but used legitimate vouchers which he had purchased from an e-commerce platform to discount the price. He had ordered 10 sets of one regular pizza, one personal pizza, one garlic bread and one icing dipping sauce.

The matter was settled at the outlet itself, as the police officers were satisfied with his explanation.

In his Facebook post, he claimed that he had been a loyal customer but will no longer order from the company.

His post was shared over 2,000 times on Facebook with most users expressing disappointment at Domino's.

The matter was made worse when Domino's issued a statement, which now has been deleted, claiming it has detected "irregularities" in its order database and reminded customers not to use vouchers offered by unverified sellers.

Some users have jokingly said an order of Domino's may now come with a side of a police report while others are sharing images of handcuffs and police cars on Domino's Facebook page.

On Twitter, some users are asking @DominosMY if their order will come with a visit from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while others are reminding the rest to be careful when using vouchers.

Domino's issued a public apology on Facebook on Sept 26 and explained that it has sorted out the issue with the affected customer.

