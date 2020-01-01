Valves reveals the best-selling games on Steam in 2019

As we prepare to usher in a new year, Valve has once again published a list of the best-selling games on Steam in 2019.

The platform's Best of 2019 event breaks games down into different categories - on top of the overall bestsellers, Steam revealed its top new releases, top-selling VR games, the best games to leave early access, and also the most played games of the year.

And the best part? Most of them are now on sale.

Some of the names in the best-sellers list are hardly a surprise, and Steam has broken them down into Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories.

Here's what sits at the very top in Platinum:

Monster Hunter: World - S$34 (U.P. S$85)

Warframe: Empyrean - Free

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - S$9.20 (U.P. S$23)

Sid Meier's Civilization VI - S$18.72 (U.P. S$74.90)

Total War: Three Kingdoms - S$47.20 (U.P. S$59)

Dota 2 - Free

Destiny 2 - Free

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - S$17.49 (U.P. S$34.99)

Grand Theft Auto V - S$20.95 (U.P. S$41.90)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Free

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - S$45.43 - (U.P. S$69.90)

The Elder Scrolls Online - S$10.76 (U.P. S$26.90)

The top sellers are measured in terms of gross revenue earned, which includes in-game sales of things like cosmetic items. That's why a few free-to-play titles have found their way onto the list, the most surprising of which is probably Destiny 2, which only debuted on Steam in October.

Unsurprisingly, Destiny 2 finds itself on the list of top new releases of 2019 as well, also measured in terms of gross revenue. The list includes both smaller, indie titles and major releases, featuring games like Remnant: From the Ashes, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Mordhau, Devil May Cry 5, and a couple others.

As for what people really liked playing in 2019, measured in terms of highest peak simultaneous players, there are few surprises either. It mostly mirrors the top sellers list, with Halo: Reach, Dota 2, CS:GO, Destiny 2, Dota Underlords, PUBG, and Warframe all achieving over 100,000 concurrent players.

There's a wide range of genres represented here, and you get survival horror game The Forest, open-world explorer No Man's Sky, asymmetric survival horror Dead by Daylight, and hilarious puzzle platformer Human: Fall Flat.

For a full list of all the most popular games of the year, you can check out Steam's page here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.