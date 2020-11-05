Video praising Malaysia's efforts in virus battle goes viral

PETALING JAYA - A three-minute video praising Malaysia's fight against Covid-19 has gone viral.

The video, created by Dustin Pfundheller and posted on Facebook, has since been viewed over 655,000 times and received more than 33,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the video, Pfundheller said Malaysia in March was "failing and struggling against the spread of Covid-19".

"The virus was in every state and federal territory," he said.

Pfundheller, however, praised the government's actions, imposing the movement control order (MCO) and enhanced MCO, which involved setting up roadblocks and movement restrictions, as well as cancelling events as well as closing schools and non-essential businesses.

"Malaysia's case numbers, they started to drop," he said, adding that from April 14, three other South-East Asian countries started to overtake Malaysia in terms of number of Covid-19 cases.

"Malaysia is an example that we can overcome this, how a country that had so many cases did the right stuff to stop the spread of and almost no media is talking about it," Pfundheller said in the video.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong congratulated the country's efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 which was highlighted in the video.

"The host in the video said our country's story should be shared to the world and this indirectly gives Malaysia the recognition on our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Dr Wee said on Sunday (May 10).

"We should be proud that others worldwide are praising Malaysia's efforts, with the hard work credited to the government, the Health Ministry, police, Armed Forces and all the agencies that have been fighting the pandemic for the past few months, including Malaysians who have complied with the MCO," he said.

🇲🇾 Malaysia’s Incredible Covid-19 Story 😷 In March, Malaysia’s had 3 times more Covid-19 cases than any country in... Posted by Other Side of the Truth on Saturday, May 9, 2020

