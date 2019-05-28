Vietnam poised to become Asia's next high-performing economy

A shopping mall in Hanoi, Vietnam.
PHOTO: AFP
Vietnam News/Asia News Network

Vietnam should take advantage of the next wave of digital technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things and cloud-based services to become Asia's next high-performing economy and improve the living standards of its residents, experts urged at a meeting on Wednesday (May 22) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Australian Dr Lucy Cameron, lead author of the report "Vietnam's Future Digital Economy Towards 2030 and 2045", said the country should carefully navigate a number of risks while undertaking digital transformation.

"Vietnam has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies and has already become one of the most dynamic countries in East Asia," she said.

A boom in digital hardware and software exports has occurred, and Vietnam's young population is rapidly taking up new mobile internet services, the report said.

The government is also implementing Industry 4.0 policies to modernise major existing industries and develop new ones, it added.

Digital transition is expected to add about 1.1 per cent of GDP growth each year for Vietnam by 2045, while Vietnam's growth is fast and inclusive, which is suitable for digital transformation, according to Cameron.

But to sustain high growth, Vietnam will need to overcome substantial challenges, Cameron said.

The population is ageing, while climate change and rapid development is straining the environment and food production as the country rapidly urbanises.

The workforce needs to learn higher-level skills, especially as jobs are becoming automated in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Nguyen Van Bình, chairman of the Central Economic Commission, said mastering the digital economy created an opportunity for Vietnam to maintain rapid and sustainable growth through the next phase of development.

"Strong leadership and institutions will be key in Vietnam's development across all economic sectors, including the private sector," he said. "Digital transformation resulting from this strong leadership will unblock bottlenecks to promote further economic development."

Chu Ngọc Anh, minister of Science and Technology, said the report provided a blueprint for the country to plan for the country's digital future.

"It is a tremendous example of successful collaboration between our national innovation systems," he said.

Australian Ambassador Craig Chittick said the report was the first major output of the Aus4Innovation partnership between Australia and Vietnam. 

"It will guide our work over the next three years as we deepen the collaborative linkages between our two countries and help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system as it adapts to the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy," he said.

Australia has worked with Vietnam to identify seven mega-trends affecting its future digital economy.

These include the impact of emerging digital technologies, new export markets, the development of modern digital infrastructure, the push to smart cities, the rise of digital skills and services, and changing consumer behaviour.

Mega-trends informed the report's development of four potential future scenarios, which provide a blueprint for decision-makers to plan for Vietnam's future digital economy.

With a young population, high investment and a location in the heart of high-growth Asian economies, Vietnam has a good chance of surging forward with new digital tools, if the transition is managed well.

More about

VIETNAM Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car

LIFESTYLE

Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019

SERVICES