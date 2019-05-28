Vietnam poised to become Asia's next high-performing economy

Vietnam should take advantage of the next wave of digital technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things and cloud-based services to become Asia's next high-performing economy and improve the living standards of its residents, experts urged at a meeting on Wednesday (May 22) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Australian Dr Lucy Cameron, lead author of the report "Vietnam's Future Digital Economy Towards 2030 and 2045", said the country should carefully navigate a number of risks while undertaking digital transformation.

"Vietnam has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies and has already become one of the most dynamic countries in East Asia," she said.

A boom in digital hardware and software exports has occurred, and Vietnam's young population is rapidly taking up new mobile internet services, the report said.

The government is also implementing Industry 4.0 policies to modernise major existing industries and develop new ones, it added.

Digital transition is expected to add about 1.1 per cent of GDP growth each year for Vietnam by 2045, while Vietnam's growth is fast and inclusive, which is suitable for digital transformation, according to Cameron.

But to sustain high growth, Vietnam will need to overcome substantial challenges, Cameron said.