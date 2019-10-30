Vietnamese doctors help with robotic surgeries on obese patients in Philippines

Doctors from Ho Chi Minh City-based Binh Dan Hospital have assisted their counterparts at the Philippine General Hospital by using robots to perform two surgeries to remove a part of the stomach of two obese patients.

The patients had weighed more than 130kg each and needed sleeve gastrectomy to help lose weight and reduce the risk of potentially life-threatening weight-related health problems.

Doctors from the two hospitals on October 24 and 25 used robots, which are less invasive and use smaller incisions than normal surgical methods.

This reduces pain, bleeding, infections, and the length of hospital stay.

Robot surgery at Binh Dan Hospital PHOTO: Binh Dan Hospital

With manoeuvrable wrists rotating through 540 degrees and a 3-D camera providing a view of healthy and suspicious tissues, the doctors were able to operate and target a part of the stomach for removing precisely.

On October 25, Binh Dan Hospital doctors also gave lectures on using robots to perform surgeries on the digestive tract to their Philippines counterparts.

The Philippine General Hospital in the capital, Manila, has 1,500 beds.

Binh Dan Hospital is the first hospital to use robots to perform surgeries in Vietnam.

Three years after it began, it has performed robot-assisted surgeries on 800 patients with various ailments.