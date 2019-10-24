ViewQwest launches subscription service to turn your house into a fuss-free smart home

ViewQwest has done pretty well for itself as a local Internet Service Provider (the fastest one, too) and today the company announced that its venture into the realm of smart homes.

But slow your roll, it’s not exactly home automation in the sense of switching off the lights by itself after you leave the house or launching a robot vacuum when the floor gets filthy. ViewQwest wants to kick off a hassle-free solution in the form of a smart monitoring service which alerts users of unwanted intrusions.

It’s called the Vesta Shield, a subscription-based service that comes with device installations, maintenance, and 24-hour support. At launch, what the Vesta system basically does is sense — sense when and what time a door or window was opened; sense when a member of the family needs assistance; sense motion, temperature and illumination in a location.

Combine all the sensors’ functions and you get a home security system. Alerts of triggered sensors can be sent straight to the Vesta app on your phone, and if needed, sound off an alarm.

The full Vesta suite. PHOTO: ViewQwest

When asked about why an internet service provider is diving into home security in safe and sterile Singapore, ViewQwest CEO Vignesa Moorthy was quick to clarify that it’s more than that. Their system has been designed in-house from the ground up, which would allow the company to tack on even more smart home features and integrate other hardware in the future. A future update could enable Vesta to turn on the air-conditioner when the house gets too warm, for example.

It's a different play from what the company offered back in 2015, when they were offering smart home devices bundled into purchases of fibre broadband lines.