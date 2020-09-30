In viral tweet, Japanese man unveils what it takes to take picture-perfect photo

TAIPEI — In the era of social media, a picture-perfect photo is a must-have for many influencers.

There is, therefore, little wonder that photographers are sometimes tasked with the mission of capturing #Instaworthy photos at all costs.

PHOTO: Twitter/kazuyaseki86

A Japanese photographer recently shared the results of a photoshoot and the behind the scene process that led to the picture-perfect photo.

The side-by-side photos show a girl in a white dress in the middle of natural scenery while the photographer is seen with his head underwater in order to capture the perfect visual.

PHOTO: Twitter/kazuyaseki86

The Japanese photographer, Kazuya Seki, commented on his personal Twitter account, saying with a smile that “this is what a photographer looks like when he is serious”

The tweet led many to praise his dedication and professionalism, while others commended him on his “waterproof” abilities.