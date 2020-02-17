Viral video shows man punching woman's reclined seat on a flight

Whether or not to recline your seat on a plane is an age-old debate, with some saying you should not recline and others saying if your chair has that little button, it is your prerogative to sit back and relax.

An American Airlines passenger has claimed that a man sitting behind her went as far as to continually punch the back of her reclined seat, leaving her with a headache and in need of medical attention.

Travel and Leisure reported that Wendi Williams recorded her experience, releasing the video on Twitter, after she believed American Airlines failed to handle the situation appropriately.

"After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I've decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant," Williams wrote on Twitter on Feb 8.

In the video posted, it appears as if the man seated behind her is intentionally and constantly hitting the back of her seat.

According to Travel and Leisure, Williams says the man was punching the seat much harder before she started recording. She also says she had an existing neck and spinal condition that has needed further treatment since the incident

Williams added that the flight attendant did not help make the situation better.

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times - HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

She wrote, "When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, 'What?' She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It's against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name and she gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice!"

In a statement released to NBC News, American Airlines said, "We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31. The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority, and our team is looking into the issue."

Afterward, Williams tweeted that she was contacted by American Airlines by phone.

"The airline didn't really accept any culpability, although she apologised and said what happened was wrong."