Viral video shows man punching woman's reclined seat on a flight

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Whether or not to recline your seat on a plane is an age-old debate, with some saying you should not recline and others saying if your chair has that little button, it is your prerogative to sit back and relax.

An American Airlines passenger has claimed that a man sitting behind her went as far as to continually punch the back of her reclined seat, leaving her with a headache and in need of medical attention.

Travel and Leisure reported that Wendi Williams recorded her experience, releasing the video on Twitter, after she believed American Airlines failed to handle the situation appropriately.

"After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I've decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant," Williams wrote on Twitter on Feb 8.

In the video posted, it appears as if the man seated behind her is intentionally and constantly hitting the back of her seat.

According to Travel and Leisure, Williams says the man was punching the seat much harder before she started recording. She also says she had an existing neck and spinal condition that has needed further treatment since the incident

Williams added that the flight attendant did not help make the situation better.

She wrote, "When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, 'What?' She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It's against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name and she gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice!"

In a statement released to NBC News, American Airlines said, "We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31. The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority, and our team is looking into the issue."

Afterward, Williams tweeted that she was contacted by American Airlines by phone.

"The airline didn't really accept any culpability, although she apologised and said what happened was wrong."

More about
Airlines Airplane United States travel video Digital

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES