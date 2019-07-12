Visualise your year in music with Spotify's Wrapped feature

Spotify invites users to look back at their year in music and offers easy ways to share their listening statistics on social media.

Continuing its year-end tradition, the Wrapped feature this time provides more info for long time users, listing the who and what of their listening habits over the last decade.

"Spotify users who have been with us for at least two years will get a personalised recap highlighting their top artiste and total minutes streamed throughout the decade, as well as top artiste and song for each year," the streaming service stated in a press release.

Users can find their statistics by tapping the Wrapped banner in the Spotify app, while desktop users can go to the microsite.

Some of the new data being shared on Wrapped is how many different nationalities of musicians were listened to, as well as the most popular podcasts, a segment Spotify has recently pushed into.

Premium users will get additional personalised data stories and insights that includes the number of artistes discovered and their top new artiste discovered in 2019.

But what's the point of having good music taste unless one can brag about it?

The visualisations are displayed in-app as stories, which both free- and premium-tier users can share on social media.