Visualise your year in music with Spotify's Wrapped feature

Spotify is ending the year and the decade with its Wrapped feature, letting users look back at their music habits from 2010-2019.
PHOTO: Spotify
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Spotify invites users to look back at their year in music and offers easy ways to share their listening statistics on social media.

Continuing its year-end tradition, the Wrapped feature this time provides more info for long time users, listing the who and what of their listening habits over the last decade.

"Spotify users who have been with us for at least two years will get a personalised recap highlighting their top artiste and total minutes streamed throughout the decade, as well as top artiste and song for each year," the streaming service stated in a press release.

Users can find their statistics by tapping the Wrapped banner in the Spotify app, while desktop users can go to the microsite.

Some of the new data being shared on Wrapped is how many different nationalities of musicians were listened to, as well as the most popular podcasts, a segment Spotify has recently pushed into.

Premium users will get additional personalised data stories and insights that includes the number of artistes discovered and their top new artiste discovered in 2019.

But what's the point of having good music taste unless one can brag about it?

The visualisations are displayed in-app as stories, which both free- and premium-tier users can share on social media.

More about
Digital Spotify

TRENDING

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
&#039;Supporting Taiwan independence&#039; ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
'Supporting Taiwan independence' ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group

SERVICES