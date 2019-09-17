Vivo offers new smartphone with 5G, 4G versions to appeal to more consumers

Vivo introduced a new premium handset on Monday that targets China's nascent 5G smartphone market, less than a week after rivals Apple and Oppo launched their latest 4G-only devices.

The Nex 3 from Vivo, however, is designed to appeal to more consumers in the world's largest smartphone market because it is available in 5G and 4G versions, according to the Dongguan-based company.

"We're trying to provide more choices for consumers," said Ding Guanli, a Vivo product manager, at a media briefing ahead of the Nex 3's formal launch in Shanghai on Monday. The company's 4G and 5G Nex 3 models will be sold separately.

That strategy is expected to keep Vivo competitive in China and other markets, as telecommunications network operators push forward their initial roll-outs of ultra-fast 5G mobile services.