Vivo offers new smartphone with 5G, 4G versions to appeal to more consumers

Vivo introduced a new premium handset on Monday that targets China's nascent 5G smartphone market, less than a week after rivals Apple and Oppo launched their latest 4G-only devices.
The Nex 3 from Vivo, however, is designed to appeal to more consumers in the world's largest smartphone market because it is available in 5G and 4G versions, according to the Dongguan-based company.
"We're trying to provide more choices for consumers," said Ding Guanli, a Vivo product manager, at a media briefing ahead of the Nex 3's formal launch in Shanghai on Monday. The company's 4G and 5G Nex 3 models will be sold separately.
That strategy is expected to keep Vivo competitive in China and other markets, as telecommunications network operators push forward their initial roll-outs of ultra-fast 5G mobile services.
"We expect less than 1 million 5G smartphones [to be sold in China] this year, but that number will reach 57 million in 2020 when these devices represent 15 per cent of the total market," said Bryan Ma, vice-president of client devices research at IDC. Ma indicated that China, along with other economies, will see "a gradual transition to 5G". That pace will "naturally increase based on network availability and as prices of handsets decline", he said. While early demand for 5G smartphones and services has emerged, concerns remain about domestic consumption amid an escalating US-China trade dispute that saw the mainland's economic growth reach a record low of 6.2 per cent in the second quarter. China's overall smartphone market continued to slow down in the second quarter because of longer replacement cycles and growing channel inventories. IDC estimated Huawei Technologies' domestic smartphone shipments increased 27 per cent during that quarter from a year ago, while close rivals Vivo and Oppo posted a decrease of 8 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. Vivo, however, expects the features of its Nex 3 smartphone to generate interest from both existing 4G users and early adopters of 5G mobile services. Both the 5G and 4G versions of Nex 3 are powered by US semiconductor firm Qualcomm's first 5G-ready chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The handset also has a notch-free, 6.89-inch display, a 16-megapixel elevating front camera and a round panel at the back that features its 64MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and 13MP telescopic camera. Prices for the Nex 3's 4G version start at 4,998 yuan (S$970), while the 5G version will sell from 5,698 yuan. In China's 5G handset market, Vivo's new premium smartphone will initially compete against Huawei's Mate 20 X, ZTE Corp's Axon 10 Pro and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S10. These three models, which were initially available as 4G handsets, had their 5G versions released a few months ago. "Many brands will have both 4G and 5G models in the market because we are still in the early stages of 5G network development," said Zaker Li, a senior analyst at IHS Markit Technology. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.