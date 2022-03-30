Vivo teases its first foldable smartphone with an April 11 launch date

The sudden and massive increase in market share for phones with foldable displays seemingly revived brand interest in these handsets.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo (known for its gimbal stabilising phones like the X70 Pro here) recently dropped a teaser for its Vivo X Fold, its first-ever handset with a foldable display. The video was uploaded onto Vivo’s official Weibo social media handle.

Vivo’s teaser was coy, showing just a glimpse of the phone’s book-style fold for its inner display and an 11 April announcement date. However, earlier leaks from Chinese phone tipsters showed a prototype version spotted in the wild, where the display had no visible crease and a thick case.

Tipster leak of a Vivo X Fold prototype, spotted in a subway station.

PHOTO: Weibo/Suddenly Bald

At this point, the Vivo X Fold’s specifications are merely rumours, but all signs point to the phone being a true flagship-grade offering.

Multiple publications and rumour mills indicate that the foldable likely packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display, and a 4,600mAh battery supported with 80W fast-charging. However, none of these details is set in stone until Vivo announces the phone.

We suppose it’s good news that Vivo decided to open its second Singapore flagship store in a more central location since this would allow folks to experience the Vivo X Fold for themselves (if they choose to bring it here).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.