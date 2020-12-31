Vivo unveils 5G smartphones with cutting-edge camera performance

Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo is once again showcasing its determination to sharpen its edge in photo-taking and video-shooting capabilities with its latest 5G handsets in the Vivo X60 series.

The move is part of Vivo's broader push to expand its presence in the 5G smartphone markets, as Chinese consumers become increasingly willing to upgrade their smartphones.

The two new flagship smartphones, the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro, are the successors of last year's Vivo X50 series and they come with substantial improvements, including a higher refresh rate screen, a faster chipset, and quad-camera setup with optics from Zeiss, a German manufacturer of optical systems and opto-electronics.

The move came shortly after Vivo announced its long-term partnership with Zeiss, to jointly promote and develop breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology.

Under the deal, Vivo and Zeiss will establish the Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab, a joint research and development program to innovate mobile imaging technology for Vivo's flagship smartphones.

The new smartphones, which are powered by Exynos 1080 chipsets from Samsung, will go on sale Jan 8 in China.

In the third quarter of this year, Vivo was the third most popular 5G smartphone vendor in China, with a market share of 14.5 percent, trailing Huawei Technologies Co and Oppo, according to market research company International Data Corp.