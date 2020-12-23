Voice and video calls coming to WhatsApp on desktop in 2021

Facebook will be enhancing the desktop version of WhatsApp next year to compete with video-conferencing rivals Zoom and Google Meet.

In a statement to Reuters, a company spokesperson confirmed that WhatsApp will be bringing voice and video call support to the desktop version next year. The feature has been rolled out to selected desktop users on a trial basis.

The voice and video call feature still requires the phone to be connected to the desktop app, but calls will be routed through the computer or laptop.

Video conferencing services have surged in usage this year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced many people to stay at home to work and study. Facebook Messenger, Rooms, Zoom, Google Meet are among the various services available for people to keep in touch with their family members and friends.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.