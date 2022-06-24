Volkswagen's CEO does not believe Apple will make its own car

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a car but it has been years and we've yet to hear or see anything concrete.

And at the hub.berlin tech conference in Berlin earlier, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said that he was sceptical that Apple would eventually make its own cars. He said:

I'm not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market in the end. It would be a big effort.

That said, he is certain that Apple will want to compete in car software, especially after the announcements made surrounding CarPlay at WWDC 2022.

At WWDC, Apple teased its next-generation CarPlay experience that features larger customisable displays which automakers could use across its entire dashboard and even instrument cluster.

Apple was rumoured to be in talks with multiple automakers and suppliers since last year and the latest rumours say they were in talks with Porsche about a possible collaboration.

And a report from Bloomberg late last year said that Apple is looking to unveil its very own car in 2025.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.