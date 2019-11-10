VSCO girls: Rich, white, vacuous and on the way out before you even knew who they were

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Melanie Locke
Sofia Suarez
South China Morning Post

I was blindsided a few weeks ago by the question, "What's a VSCO girl?" It was assumed that I'd know. I didn't. So it's finally happened. I'm officially so old, I need Gen Z to explain the latest pop culture phenomenon, or should I say meme.

Replies from teens from Hong Kong to Europe to the United States came in rapidly in the form of videos or voice recordings. I suppose that generation is unaccus­tomed to typing anything longer than a social media post, and the VSCO girl lifestyle takes more than a few hashtags to describe.

Let's begin with something most of them missed. The term, pronounced "visco", comes from a photo and video editing app with a social element; VSCO creates filters, has searchable profiles and allows messaging. Founded in California in 2011, VSCO has more than 30 million users.

Although the app is a competitor to Instagram, the VSCO online visual identity is not app-specific. In fact, the VSCO girl was popularised on TikTok. A VSCO girl is unlikely to even use the original app, yet Instagram has more than 1.4 million posts tagged #vscogirl. That's only the beginning of her contradictions.

So what do VSCO girls look like? A commonly quoted Urban Dictionary definition describes them as "the Tumblr girls of 2019".

A VSCO girl wears an oversized T-shirt that is so long it covers her Nike shorts. Others go to the opposite extreme and wear tube tops.

Accessories are key. Hair scrunchies are worn around a top knot or on the wrist, sometimes in multiples. She's also partial to Pura Vida bracelets and puka shell chokers.

The footwear of choice is Vans, although Crocs decorated with charms or Birkenstocks are also acceptable. Even her beauty regime is dictated, spritzing Mario Badescu facial sprays and applying Carmex lip balm.

View this post on Instagram

#vscogirl

A post shared by vsco girl (@vsco_girl_p) on

If it's all too hard, a teen can just click to buy one of the many VSCO girl starter packs sold online. She is a marketer's dream. Some of the brands she wears have capitalised on the exposure with promotions on Instagram. Endearingly, VSCO has not.

VSCO girls also promote an eco-friendly image, vaguely. They carry Fjallraven Kanken backpacks and drink out of reusable metal straws and Hydro Flask water bottles covered in stickers.

But they don't seem to spend much time on special causes beyond shopping and looking good. "Save the turtles" is a repeated motto.

However, you're more likely to see a VSCO girl driving her Jeep to the beach to take selfies than witness her actually saving a turtle.

View this post on Instagram

#brandyusa

A post shared by Brandy Melville (@brandymelvilleusa) on

She has confounding catchphrases, too. "Sksksksksk" expresses excitement. Its origins lie in exuberant typing known as a keyboard smash, where letters are repeatedly pounded. A 16-year-old boy in Hong Kong told me, "It literally sounds like hissing."

Then there is, "and I oop", which is used when something takes them by surprise. That was appropriated from a viral video by drag queen Jasmine Masters in 2015.

None of the teens I spoke to were impressed. The numerous parodies that have emerged over the summer indicate a backlash, not least because VSCO girls are mostly white, skinny and wealthy enough to buy all those branded products.

Wouldn't you know it? By the time we'd heard of them, VSCO girls were already on their way out. Some things never change.

Now, hands up who knows what e-girls and e-boys are?

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital fashion Trends Social media

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES