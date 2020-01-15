We know who you are: China's subways are tracking commuters

Read also

However, unlike most other world cities that have hosted an Olympics, the system was left in place after the international event finished.

The set-up was made part of China's counterterrorism law in 2016, two years after President Xi Jinping announced plans to expand the nation's security monitoring system.

"The logic starting point is to avoid terrorism attacks," Feng Wei, an associate professor with the People's Public Security University of China, wrote in an article in the Journal of Hubei University of Police in August 2019.

"China is at a period of social transition, and the risks are severe and more complicated than in many other countries."

As China's wealth gap widens and restructuring of the economy costs jobs in some sunset industries, subways could be a target of attack by those angered by these developments, according to Feng.

Proponents of tighter security use the example of an attack on March 1, 2014, at the Kunming railway station in Yunnan province where a gang wielding knives killed dozens of commuters and wounded more than a hundred others.

Authorities blamed "separatist forces from Xinjiang" province in China's far west for the deadly attacks, saying the country was at risk of a terrorist insurgency. Four of the alleged assailants were shot dead by police at the scene.

Beijing's subsequent crackdown in Xinjiang included mass detentions of residents from ethnic Muslim minorities.

While that development was making world headlines last year, Beijing released a white paper in July, "China's National Defence in the New Era", that also referred to security threats from Taiwanese, Tibetan and Turkestan - or Uighur - separatists.