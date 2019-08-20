WeChat brings home missing yaks in a remote Bhutan village

On a clear morning, the sharp tip of Jichu Drakay is a crystal dagger piercing the sky.

The ancient ruins of Jangothang are dark and crumbling against the shiny face of rugged Jomolhari. An imposing rocky mountain rising sharply from the banks of the Pachu is the citadel of Ap Chundu, the guardian deity of Haa.

Down in the valley bestrewn with colourful flowers, the Pachu is a noisy band of silver stretching across the length of the valley. At a cursory glance, nothing seems to stir among the giant monuments of nature.

But by the Pachu are small, ancient hamlets of Soe populated by sturdy nomadic people. It is home to Ap Chonyi Dorji, a composer and singer of the celebrated song.