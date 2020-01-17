WeChat report unveils personality of users

Staying warm and cosy at home, ordering food delivery services and shopping online is an ordinary weekend for many people, according to an annual report released by WeChat.

Released at WeChat Open Class PRO 2020 last week in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, the report sheds some light on the app's users' interests and their content consumption behaviours.

As well as being a social network, it also allows users to make friends, count steps, shop online, share moments, book taxis, make restaurant reservations, read articles, play games and order food through its mobile payment system.

With more than 1.15 billion monthly users as of September, up 6 per cent year-on-year, WeChat is one of the most popular messaging apps.

On the network, nearly 1 million users have friends' number up to 5,000, which is the limit for a user.

The active peak period of the app is before lunch and after work. After 8 pm is the active peak for online games, while after 9 pm is for reading.

The average number of steps per day on WeChat sports is 6,932, the report shows.

However, the number of steps for about 12 million accounts dropped to less than 100 in the weekends, which means that besides going to the toilet, these users stuck to their bed all day. About 64 per cent of such users are female.

Delivery food services and online shopping are frequently used at the weekend for these users.