WhatsApp begins testing self-destructing messages

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will make messages self-destruct after a set period of time.

According to The Independent, "the feature is intended to preserve the privacy of conversations, by allowing messages to be sent but letting the record that remains of them to be purged".

To make use of the feature, users will be required to set a time limit on the messages. After that period of time, the sent messages will be deleted and they will be unable to be copied or screenshot.

Currently, the feature is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It allows messages to disappear after five seconds or one hour. Also, it can only be used in group chats and every message in the group will be deleted after a set period of time.