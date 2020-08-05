WhatsApp collaborates with Indonesian artist on Ramadan sticker pack

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has released a new sticker pack in collaboration with Indonesian artist Diela Maharanie.

"We are happy that we can work together with Diela Maharanie to create this special edition sticker pack for the Indonesian Ramadan season," said Sravanthi Dev, WhatsApp APAC communication director, as quoted by tempo.co.

Sravanthi said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been a significant increase in WhatsApp usage as people looked to communicate digitally with family and friends. Stickers, she said, were a quick and efficient way to respond to messages with expressive reactions.

"We hope people enjoy using these stickers to stay connected with loved ones while fasting and celebrating Idul Fitri from home," she said.

The stickers feature a rich variety of colors, as is typical in Diela's work. They offer greetings for fast breaking, sahur (predawn meal) and Idul Fitri.

The stickers are available for free on Google Play. After downloading and adding the stickers to WhatsApp, users can use them in individual or group chats. Simply tap the emoji section on the app and choose a sticker.

