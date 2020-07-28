WhatsApp could introduce a long overdue feature soon

Multi-device login support, a long-overdue feature, may be coming soon to WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo uncovered clues of the upcoming feature in WhatsApp beta v2.20.110 and v2.20.196.8. In the earlier beta, the security notification - which is always triggered whenever a user's security code has changed - mentioned about the logging in/out of multiple devices.

In the more recent beta, the menu section has an option for "Linked Devices" which replaces the current "WhatsApp Web" option. The "Linked Devices" tab shows all the devices that the user has logged in with the same account. The multi-device support is also believed to be limited to four devices.

PHOTO: WABetaInfo

While multi-device support is still in development for WhatsApp, other instant messaging apps such as Telegram already allow their users to access the same account from several devices at the same time.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.