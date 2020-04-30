WhatsApp group calls now available for up to 8 people

Popular messaging service WhatsApp now allows up to eight people to participate in a voice or video call.

For this feature to work, users need to use the latest version of the app.

Users can start using the new feature by choosing the 'add friend' option and selecting participants from their contacts.

In a statement, the company said the Covid-19 pandemic had prompted people to use the messaging service even more.

Last month, all users of WhatsApp combined reportedly spent an average of more than 15 billion minutes in calls each day.

Similar to WhatsApp messages, all of the calls are said to be "protected with end-to-end encryption", meaning only the callers and receivers can listen to their conversations.

Established in 2009, WhatsApp has become one of the most used messaging platform in the world, including Indonesia. Globally, the app has been downloaded by more than 1.5 billion people.

