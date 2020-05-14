WhatsApp to introduce 50-pax video calls via Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp may soon be able to host video calls for up to 50 people, using a shortcut to Facebook's Messenger Rooms platform.

WABeta Info reported that the feature was being tested on WhatsApp Web for browsers, with plans to implement it on iOS devices next.

The shortcut would direct users to Facebook Messenger, where they can then create a Room.

The redirect notice warns users that chats in Messenger Room were protected by its encryption and privacy controls, but did not have end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp.

Messenger Rooms is a video calling service that can host up to 50 people in a private, by invite, room. Guests only need an invite link to join, and do not need to have Facebook or WhatsApp accounts.

This was a significant increase from WhatsApp's native video calls for up to eight people.

WABeta Info said the shortcut in WhatsApp Web would be under the Attachment menu and also the Main menu.

The feature was still in the works for Android, though shortcuts in WhatsApp had been implemented in the 2.20.139 version for Android beta.