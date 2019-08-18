WhatsApp now testing fingerprint lock for Android Beta

WhatsApp is testing a Fingerprint Lock feature for Android Beta users, which would grant access to WhatsApp only to the same fingerprint used to unlock the phone.

The WhatsApp Beta blog reports that as the name suggests, the feature stops snoops from freely accessing WhatsApp on a user's unlocked phone.

However, even if Fingerprint Lock is enabled, users can still reply to messages from notifications and pickup WhatsApp calls without unlocking. Authentication is only required to open the app.

The feature, previously called Authentication or Screen Lock, had earlier been tested with iOS beta users but is not available for general Android users yet.