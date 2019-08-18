WhatsApp now testing fingerprint lock for Android Beta

PHOTO: Pixabay
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

WhatsApp is testing a Fingerprint Lock feature for Android Beta users, which would grant access to WhatsApp only to the same fingerprint used to unlock the phone.

The WhatsApp Beta blog reports that as the name suggests, the feature stops snoops from freely accessing WhatsApp on a user's unlocked phone.

However, even if Fingerprint Lock is enabled, users can still reply to messages from notifications and pickup WhatsApp calls without unlocking. Authentication is only required to open the app.

The feature, previously called Authentication or Screen Lock, had earlier been tested with iOS beta users but is not available for general Android users yet.

A recent update added the option to choose how often the user has to authenticate their identity with a fingerprint - immediately, one minute and 30 minutes. iOS users also have a 15-minute option.

If users select immediately, they will have to authenticate every time they open WhatsApp.

As with a phone screen lock, setting a time means once the app is unlocked, it will open automatically and only require authentication after the specified time period has lapsed.

Another update is an option called Show Content In Notifications, which lets users decide whether to show or hide messages and sender previews when Fingerprint Lock is on.

WhatsApp Beta believes that the Fingerprint Lock feature is fairly private and will not send user fingerprint data to WhatsApp, or its parent company Facebook, as the feature runs on official Android APIs to manage the authentication.

Beta testers are recommended to update their app to WhatsApp version 2.19.221 for Android Beta. It is available to all Android Beta users using Android Marshmallow (6.0) or newer with a phone that has a fingerprint sensor.

To enable the feature, open WhatsApp Settings and go into Account, then Privacy, which will have a new option, Fingerprint Lock.

More about
Digital whatsapp

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES