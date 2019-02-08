WhatsApp rumoured to soon allow same account on multiple devices

The rumoured new feature will allow you to install and use WhatsApp on more than one device.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to install and use the service on multiple platforms simultaneously.

According to WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the messaging service is developing a multi-platform system that would work on iOS and Android and includes WhatsApp for Windows (UWP).

This means that users can install the app on multiple platforms and use the service at the same time without getting booted from the main account - very similar to the way you use services like Facebook or Twitter.

WABetaInfo also claims that users will be able to use WhatsApp on iPad when the app makes its way to the public soon.

It also states that the new feature will possibly bring stronger "end-to-end encryption because probably something needs to be changed, seen that the messages must be sent to more devices".